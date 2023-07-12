Missing a small part on a landing gear, FedEx pilots were forced to make an emergency landing

National & World News
57 minutes ago
X
A small missing part forced pilots of a FedEx cargo plane to make an off-balance emergency landing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials said Wednesday they were unable to determine why a pin in a landing gear of a FedEx plane came loose during a 2020 flight, disabling the gear and forcing pilots to make an emergency landing.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they believe the pin, which helps secure one end of a rod to another part on the landing gear brake assembly, was in place when the plane took off from Newark, New Jersey. They said when it came loose during the flight to Los Angeles, it allowed the rod to become jammed in the landing gear.

The NTSB said the mechanic who last worked on the brake assembly a month before the incident did not recall anything unusual about the job.

Sparks flew when the cargo plane made a pre-dawn landing at Los Angeles International Airport. The three-year-old Boeing 767 came to rest on the engine housing under its left wing because the landing gear on that side never extended.

The two pilots used a rope to escape the cockpit after getting an engine-fire warning — the plane was not required to have evacuation slides because of an exemption granted to FedEx by the Federal Aviation Administration. The co-pilot lost his grip on the rope and fell to the runway, suffering a fractured heel.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Kia’s $200M electric SUV expansion at Georgia plant to add 200 jobs2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hope, excitement linger in Georgia Tech community as Eubanks’ Wimbledon run ends
4h ago

WATCH: Burglar falls through ceiling while breaking into Atlanta food mart
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

State ends fiscal year with another huge surplus, despite slumping collections
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korea's Kim vows to boost his nuke capability after observing new ICBM launch
5m ago
Northern lights might be visible this week, but most of the U.S. won't see them
10m ago
A heat wave has baked parts of the Southwest for weeks. Forecasters warn it's not cooling...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
18h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top