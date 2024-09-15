Nation & World News

Missile fired from Yemen lands in open area in central Israel and sets off air raid sirens

The Israeli military says a long-range missile fired from Yemen has landed in an open area in central Israel
A police officer inspects the area around a fire after the military said it fired interceptors at a missile launched from Yemen that landed in central Israel on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Updated 4 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — A long-range missile fired from Yemen landed in an open area in central Israel early Sunday, the Israeli military said.

The early morning attack triggered air raid sirens, including at Israel's international airport, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The military said the sound of explosions in the area came from interceptors.

Israeli media aired footage of passengers racing to safe rooms at Ben Gurion International Airport and taking cover on a train. They also showed images of what appeared to be a fragment from a missile or interceptor that landed on an escalator in a train station in the central town of Modiin.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel since the start of the nearly yearlong war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza but nearly all of them have been intercepted over the Red Sea.

In July, an Iranian-made drone launched by the Houthis struck Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10 others. Israel responded with a wave of airstrikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen.

The Houthis have also repeatedly attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea, in what the rebels portray as a blockade on Israel in support of the Palestinians. Most of the targeted ships have no connection to Israel.

The war in Gaza, which began with Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel, has rippled across the region, with Iran and allied militant groups attacking Israeli and U.S. targets and drawing retaliatory strikes from Israel and its Western allies. On several occasions, the strikes and counterstrikes have threatened to trigger a wider conflict.

Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Smoke rises from a fire in central Israel after the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen landed in an open area on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A firefighter works in the area around a fire after the military said it fired interceptors at a missile launched from Yemen that landed in central Israel on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

