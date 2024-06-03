Nation & World News

Mired in disappointing season, Atlanta United fires coach Gonzalo Pineda

Atlanta United has fired coach Gonzalo Pineda, less than 24 hours after another loss dropped the team further from playoff contention in Major League Soccer
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda Reyes watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda Reyes watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United fired coach Gonzalo Pineda on Monday, less than 24 hours after another loss dropped the team further from playoff contention in Major League Soccer.

The team announced the change coming off a 3-2 home setback to Charlotte before more than 61,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

United managed only one victory — a surprising 3-1 road triumph over Lionel Messi and MLS-leading Inter Miami last week — in its final 11 games with Pineda on the sideline. The team is 1-6-4 over that span, dropping to 13th in the Eastern Conference and 24th overall in MLS.

Assistant coach Rob Valentino will take over as interim coach while Atlanta conducts the search for Pineda's successor.

“We are grateful to Gonzalo for his commitment and dedication to the club over the last four seasons,” club CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. “We made this decision in an effort to move the team in a new direction. As we continue to evaluate all aspects of our sporting operation, Rob will have our full support to turn our season around in the second half.”

United also fired assistant coaches Diego de la Torre and Eugenio Villazon. Goalkeeper coach Liam Curran will remain in his current role.

Pineda led Atlanta to a 34-34-39 record in league play after taking over the head coaching job during the 2021 season. The team made two playoff appearances during his four seasons at the helm, but was eliminated in the opening round both times.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda Reyes, right, moves away as Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) slides out of bounds during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. At left is Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis, left, falls to the pitch as he goes for the ball against Inter Miami midfielder Tomás Aviles, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley, left, kicks the ball as Inter Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt (57) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) defends against Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Atlanta United fires Gonzalo Pineda1h ago

Credit: Special

INSIDE CITY HALL
Frustration brews over MARTA Five Points station closure

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?

Credit: Rosana Hughes/AJC

Trial starts today for ex-officer charged in death of teen Susana Morales
The Latest
Mexico awakes with joy, division to the first woman elected president, Claudia Sheinbaum
2m ago
Atlanta water woes extend into fourth day as city finally cuts off leak gushing into...
4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street slumps after latest signal of an economic slowdown, as...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar
3 ways to fight off mosquitoes this season