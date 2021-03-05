'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home

Pavelich starred at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and assisted Mike Eruzione on the winning goal against the heavily favored Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. That U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.

Pavelich spent five seasons with the NHL's New York Rangers and played briefly for the Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks. He sold his gold medal for more than $250,000 in 2014, two years after his wife, Kara, died in an accidental fall.

Pavelich's sister, Jean Gevik, didn't immediately respond to a message.

The Rangers said in a statement they were saddened by Pavelich's death.

“His determination, passion and dazzling playmaking ability earned him the adoration of Rangers fans during his five-year tenure in New York," the team said.