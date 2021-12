Minus Giannis, Bucks lose to Toronto, ending win streak at 8

“You don’t flinch,” VanVleet said. “In the back of your head you just thank the man upstairs, and you go out there and try to get a win.”

Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and Scottie Barnes had 13as the Raptors won for the first time in four games and snapped a five-game home losing streak, their longest since January 2011. Toronto is 3-8 at home.

VanVleet shot 9 for 17, including 5 for 10 from long range. He also had four assists and five rebounds.

“He was kind of involved in all of it tonight,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

VanVleet scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half after making one of three attempts in the first two quarters.

“I just reset at half and just made sure I’d be aggressive,” VanVleet said. “I knew that we probably couldn’t win without me being aggressive.”

Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 26 points, Khris Middleton had 22 and Bobby Portis Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who lost for the first time since a Nov. 14 defeat at Atlanta.

Newly signed center DeMarcus Cousins was out for Milwaukee. Cousins scored seven points in 15 minutes in his Bucks debut Wednesday.

Gary Trent Jr. returned to Toronto’s starting lineup after missing the past two games because of a sore right calf, but forward OG Anunoby (left hip) and Khem Birch (right knee) sat for the eighth straight game.

Holiday shot 10 for 19 and scored 20 or more for the third time in his past five games.

“He carried a big load tonight,” Budenholzer said.

The Raptors made six of 10 from 3-point range in the first to lead 26-23 after one, then missed seven straight from beyond the arc to begin the second. Toronto led 48-40 at halftime.

VanVleet made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the third. Middleton replied with seven points in the final minute of the quarter, including a buzzer-beating jump shot, but the Raptors took a 73-68 lead into the fourth.

Portis made a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to bring the Bucks to within 93-90, but VanVleet answered with a pair of free throws.

Precious Achiuwa fouled Middleton on a 3-point attempt, then picked up another foul battling Portis for the rebound after Middleton missed his third attempt. Portis made the first but missed the second, Milwaukee got the rebound, but Pat Connaughton missed a corner 3 that would have given the Bucks the lead.

“Shot felt good,” Connaughton said. “I’ve made a lot of shots in that right corner. Just one that I’d like to have back.”

VanVleet made two more from the line to seal it for Toronto.

NEED AN ASSIST

The Bucks matched a season-low with 16 assists. They also had 16 in an Oct. 31 loss to Utah.

TIP-INS

Bucks: C Brook Lopez had back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. There is no timetable for his return. Lopez hasn’t played since Milwaukee’s season-opening victory over Brooklyn. … Grayson Allen scored 10 points. … Sandro Mamukelashvili had eight points and 10 rebounds. … F Semi Ojeleye (right calf) and G Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle) were not available.

Raptors: Toronto snapped a five-game home losing streak against the Bucks. … Siakam, who fouled out, and Achiuwa each had eight rebounds. … Siakam has scored 17 or more in seven straight games. … VanVleet finished 6 for 6 at the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Miami on Saturday night

Raptors: Host Washington on Sunday night.

Caption Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet drives against Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday passes the ball as Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, right, drives on Toronto Raptors' Yuta Watanabe during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo, lower right, looks to pass the ball away from Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher, left, and Scottie Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis, left, drives past Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis, left, shoots on Toronto Raptors' Svi Mykhailiuk during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Toronto Raptors' Yuta Watanabe celebrates after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, tries to shoot as Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton, center, defends Grayson Allen watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill dives to claim a loose ball next to Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, left, drives on Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in the final seconds of the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors in an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young