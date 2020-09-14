Minor tosses 2-hitter, A's manage split with Mariners

Minor (1-5) picked up his first victory of the season in his third start since being acquired by the A’s from Texas. He was nearly unhittable, the Mariners only hits coming on Donovan Walton’s single leading off the third inning and Kyle Lewis' double in the seventh. Minor walked two.

Ramon Laureano added a key double as part of Oakland’s five-run third inning. Laureano dropped a blooper just inside the right-field line to conclude a 10-pitch at-bat. Oakland sent 10 batters to the plate. Lamb added a double in the inning and hit a solo shot in the sixth. Mark Canha also hit a two-run homer in the sixth, both off reliever Brady Lail.

Laureano was robbed of a grand slam in the first inning of game two. With two outs, Laureano drove a pitch from Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) to the wall in deep left-center, only to have Lewis pull back the home run.

It was another highlight in Lewis’ rookie season that included a two-run home run and a bases loaded walk that scored the winning run in the opener.

Seattle trailed 5-0 in the opener after home runs by Sean Murphy and Marcus Semien off Marco Gonzales. But Seattle chipped away behind solo homers from Luis Torrens and Jose Marmolejos, and Lewis’s 10th home run.

Tim Lopes’ third double of the game drove in Phillip Ervin with two outs in the sixth inning, tying it at 5. Oakland’s Joakim Soria (2-2) struggled with his control and walked three straight batters after Lopes’ double, the last one on four pitches to Lewis.

Despite giving up a season-high five earned runs, Gonzales (6-2) earned the victory. He pitched six innings and allowed six hits and struck out seven. Yoshihisa Hirano pitched the seventh inning for his second save.

Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty sprained his knee in the first game and was replaced after the fourth inning. Melvin said it was related to Piscotty’s patellar tendon, but had no other information.

Lamb was designated for assignment last week by Arizona. The move with Lamb made sense after Oakland lost Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman last week. Chapman strained his right hip and is expected to undergo surgery. Lamb didn’t get much playing time for the Diamondbacks this season and had just five hits in 43 at-bats for a .116 average.

Because of the retractable roof, doubleheaders are rare occurrences in Seattle. Monday’s was the first since Aug. 28, 2004 against Kansas City and as the 17th all-time doubleheader played in Seattle.

Athletics: Oakland opens a two-game series at Colorado on Tuesday. LHP Sean Manaea (4-2, 4.46) will start the opener.

Mariners: Seattle hosts San Francisco for a pair starting Tuesday. RHP Ljay Newsome (0-0, 3.24) still start the first game for Seattle.

