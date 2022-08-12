BreakingNews
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Minnesota's Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

47 minutes ago
Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad has been sworn as the newest member of the U.S. House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can't afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.

Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his large family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children.

“It's a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family,” Pelosi said. “As I said to the children, what we do is all about them, all about the future."

Finstad, a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration, won a special election Tuesday to fill out the remaining months of the term of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February.

“People in my district sent a farmer to Congress," Finstad said in a statement. “As a farmer, we wake up in the morning and don’t wonder if something will be broken during the day; we know something will be, so instead, we wonder how we will fix it. I will come to work every day in Congress with the intention to do everything I can to fix things.”

Finstad will face a quick rematch in November for a full term against his Democratic opponent, former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who came within 4 percentage points of winning Tuesday in their Republican-leaning southern Minnesota district.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., third from left, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., third from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn, center, and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., third from left, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., third from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn, center, and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., third from left, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., third from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn, center, and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., fourth from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., fourth from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., fourth from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., fourth from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., fourth from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, conducts a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., fourth from right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., departs after participating in a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., departs after participating in a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., departs after participating in a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

FILE - Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, Minn., poses in this undated photo. Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

FILE - Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, Minn., poses in this undated photo. Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

FILE - Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, Minn., poses in this undated photo. Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

Republican Congressional candidate Brad Finstad, left, shakes hands with longtime friend, Steve Gilles, right, during an election night party for Finstad, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. "His heart is in the right spot," said Giles. "He's going to make the right decisions and the right choices." Southern Minnesota voters in the First Congressional District will choose between Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in Congress. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Republican Congressional candidate Brad Finstad, left, shakes hands with longtime friend, Steve Gilles, right, during an election night party for Finstad, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. "His heart is in the right spot," said Giles. "He's going to make the right decisions and the right choices." Southern Minnesota voters in the First Congressional District will choose between Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in Congress. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Republican Congressional candidate Brad Finstad, left, shakes hands with longtime friend, Steve Gilles, right, during an election night party for Finstad, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. "His heart is in the right spot," said Giles. "He's going to make the right decisions and the right choices." Southern Minnesota voters in the First Congressional District will choose between Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in Congress. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

GOP congressional candidate Brad Finstad hugs his mother, Sharon Finstad, after Finstad gave a speech after during an election night party, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

GOP congressional candidate Brad Finstad hugs his mother, Sharon Finstad, after Finstad gave a speech after during an election night party, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

GOP congressional candidate Brad Finstad hugs his mother, Sharon Finstad, after Finstad gave a speech after during an election night party, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

GOP congressional candidate Brad Finstad hugs his mother, Sharon Finstad, after Finstad gave a speech after during an election night party, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

GOP congressional candidate Brad Finstad hugs his mother, Sharon Finstad, after Finstad gave a speech after during an election night party, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

GOP congressional candidate Brad Finstad hugs his mother, Sharon Finstad, after Finstad gave a speech after during an election night party, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Sleepy Eye Event Center in Sleepy Eye, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

FILE - Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger formally enters the special election campaign in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

FILE - Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger formally enters the special election campaign in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

FILE - Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger formally enters the special election campaign in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

Credit: Mark Zdechlik

