BreakingNews
BREAKING: Repairs complete on Ponce de Leon sinkhole that swallowed SUV

Minnesota saw 20% jump in abortions last year, partly due to patients from restrictive states

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 56 minutes ago
X
Minnesota recorded a 20% jump in abortions in 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota recorded a 20% jump in abortions in 2022, partly because more patients are traveling from states that have banned or limited the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an annual report released Friday.

The report by the Minnesota Department of Health said more than 16% of the 12,175 abortions performed last year involved women from elsewhere, with 1,714 patients traveling from states bordering Minnesota and 290 coming from distant ones such as Texas. That's the highest proportion since at least 1980.

And the number of abortions involving women from other states or countries was double the total from 2021, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

Last year marked a sharp reversal of Minnesota’s gradual decline in abortions since the late 1980s.

Cathy Blaeser, executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, criticized a court ruling last summer that struck down most of the state's restrictions on abortion, including a parental notice requirement for minors. Lawmakers this year removed other barriers and cut grants for centers that encourage alternatives to abortion, she added.

“This abortion report is just the tip of the increase we are likely to see in the very near future,” Blaeser said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

BREAKING: Repairs complete on Ponce de Leon sinkhole that swallowed SUV15m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
3h ago

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Moore, Pendrith share the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under
4m ago
Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding...
11m ago
Kyrie Irving agrees to stay with Mavs, Doncic on a $126 million, 3-year deal, AP source...
14m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
1h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
8m ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top