Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies at 59 after cancer battle

He underwent immunotherapy at the Mayo Clinic. The treatment knocked back his cancer enough that doctors felt safe taking out his affected kidney in December 2020, which he said removed an estimated 99% of the cancer in his body. But he announced in July 2021 that his cancer had returned.

Hagedorn represented the 1st District, which stretches across southern Minnesota.

He won the seat in 2018 on his fourth try, after countless appearances in small-town parades and county fairs, and after nearly unseating then-Rep. Tim Walz in 2016. In both his 2018 and 2020 races against Democrat Dan Feehan, Hagedorn touted his staunch support for Trump and conservative positions.

“I want to be a partner with the president,” he was fond of saying during the 2018 campaign.

In office, he voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election, just hours after the failed Capitol insurrection, and he signed on earlier with other House Republicans to a last gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Biden’s victory. He was actively raising money for another run in 2022.

“During his service, Jim’s focus was always on the priorities of the region: agriculture, small business, transportation, and our world class health care system," his campaign said in a statement. "Moreover, he’ll forever be known as a commonsense conservative who championed fair tax policy, American energy independence, Peace Through Strength foreign policy, and southern Minnesota’s way of life and values.”

Hagedorn was the son of former congressman Tom Hagedorn, who represented some of the same territory from 1975-83. After getting his degree from George Mason University in suburban Washington, he worked as aide to Rep. Arlan Stangeland of Minnesota, then in congressional liaison positions with the Treasury Department, before returning home to Minnesota and launching his long quest for a seat.

"Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country," current Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann said in a statement. "Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow.”