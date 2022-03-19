Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike

Negotiators for the unionized attorneys and the Minnesota Board of Public Defense met with a state mediator Friday. Gus Froemke, a spokesman for Teamsters Local 320, which represents the 470 public defenders and 200 support staff members, said the agreement was reached shortly before midnight.

Public defenders were set to go on strike as early as Tuesday across Minnesota. The attorneys said they have been pushed to the brink by routinely high caseloads that have become unmanageable amid the coronavirus pandemic.