ajc logo
X

Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

FILE - In this April. 24, 2022, photo, Gov. Tim Walz delivers his State of the State address in the Minnesota House of Representative Chambers in front of senators and representatives in St. Paul, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this April. 24, 2022, photo, Gov. Tim Walz delivers his State of the State address in the Minnesota House of Representative Chambers in front of senators and representatives in St. Paul, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

National & World News
By STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen have already been jousting for months in the state's marquee race for governor this fall

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup.

Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP sought to turn his management of the pandemic against him.

Both men faced little-known or perennial candidates. In another top race, voters were choosing between two Republicans vying to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison in a fall race that may turn on views about public safety and abortion.

With crime rising in Minneapolis, as in other major cities across the U.S., Republicans have spent months attacking Walz and Ellison on public safety. They've blamed Walz for a sluggish National Guard mobilization they say enabled the sometimes violent protests that followed George Floyd's killing in 2020, including arson that destroyed a police precinct.

Walz has dismissed "second-guessing" of his moves during the pandemic, which included closing schools, restaurants and businesses and restricting large gatherings during the worst periods, and hit back at Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker who rose to prominence in part on his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism.

“You can have wishful thinking and you can hope that you know COVID wasn’t real and you can take ivermectin or whatever, but that is not where the facts are," Walz said to Jensen during their first debate just a week before the primary.

Jensen has denied being anti-science, even as one of his vaccine-questioning videos on Facebook drew a cautionary label from the company and a temporary ban on advertising on the site.

Jensen has also gone after Walz on rising inflation, dismissing record-low unemployment as a “false metric” compared with the higher costs consumers are facing.

Walz has pledged to protect abortion rights in Minnesota, which almost immediately became an island for legal abortion in the Upper Midwest after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Jensen has downplayed the prospect of immediate change on abortion if he's elected, but in July he softened his call for a abortion ban to allow exceptions for rape and incest and to protect the mother's physical or mental health.

In the Republican attorney general primary, business attorney Jim Schultz won the party's endorsement to take on Ellison. But Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018, was mounting a primary challenge against his own party's wishes, dismissing “elites” atop the party. Both Schultz and Wardlow attacked Ellison for rising crime and for his support of abortion rights.

Wardlow is general counsel at MyPillow and an ally of its founder, Mike Lindell, a leading booster of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

___

Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 14, 2022, file photo, Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, center, takes the stage after winning the party's endorsement for governor, at the Minnesota State Republican Convention in Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

FILE - In this May 14, 2022, file photo, Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, center, takes the stage after winning the party's endorsement for governor, at the Minnesota State Republican Convention in Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 14, 2022, file photo, Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, center, takes the stage after winning the party's endorsement for governor, at the Minnesota State Republican Convention in Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison answers questions during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: John Autey

FILE- In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison answers questions during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: John Autey

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison answers questions during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: John Autey

Credit: John Autey

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 13, 2022, photo, GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

FILE - In this May 13, 2022, photo, GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 13, 2022, photo, GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 13, 2022, photo, GOP candidate for attorney general Doug Wardlow, left, speaks with a person during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

FILE - In this May 13, 2022, photo, GOP candidate for attorney general Doug Wardlow, left, speaks with a person during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this May 13, 2022, photo, GOP candidate for attorney general Doug Wardlow, left, speaks with a person during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, file)

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Credit: Glen Stubbe

Editors' Picks
Travis and Greg McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery case3h ago
Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, home of the ‘Eggplant Baby Club,’ closes after 42 years
8h ago
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
34m ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
12h ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
12h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Apologetic Greg McMichael given life for hate crimes
10h ago
The Latest
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
7m ago
One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing
13m ago
One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing
13m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
18h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top