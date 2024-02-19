Nation & World News

Minnesota man who shot 2 officers and a firefighter wasn't allowed to have guns

Court records show that a man who died after fatally shooting two police officers and a firefighter in a wooded Minneapolis-area neighborhood wasn’t legally allowed to have guns
Eden Prairie police officers pause next to memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic situation at a suburban Minneapolis home were killed early Sunday during a standoff by a heavily armed man who shot at police from the home where seven children were also inside. (Craig Lassig/Pioneer Press via AP)

Eden Prairie police officers pause next to memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic situation at a suburban Minneapolis home were killed early Sunday during a standoff by a heavily armed man who shot at police from the home where seven children were also inside. (Craig Lassig/Pioneer Press via AP)
By JOHN HANNA – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

A man who died after fatally shooting two police officers and a firefighter in a wooded Minneapolis-area neighborhood wasn't legally allowed to have guns and was entangled in a years-long dispute over the custody and financial support of his three oldest children, court records show.

Authorities on Monday identified Shannon Gooden, 38, as the man who opened fire on police in the affluent suburb of Burnsville after they responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday. The call reported that he had barricaded himself in his home with family members, including seven children aged 2 to 15. He was found dead inside the home hours later.

St. Paul Police Officer Anthony Buckley places a badge on a police vehicle that has become one of three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Zach Osterberg, of the Savage Fire Department, hugs his son Lincoln as they paid their respect at three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

People attend a candlelight vigil after two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Burnsville, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

This undated photo released by the City of Burnsville shows Burnsville police officer Matthew Ruge. Two police officers, including Ruge, and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. (City of Burnsville via AP)

This undated photo released by the City of Burnsville shows Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand. Two police officers, including Elmstrand, and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. (City of Burnsville via AP)

This undated photo released by the City of Burnsville shows Burnsville firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth. Two police officers and Finseth were shot and killed early Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. (City of Burnsville via AP)

A police vehicle with what appears to be bullet pockmarks is towed near the scene where two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Burnsville, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

A note is left tucked in a window of a squad car that was one of three memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic situation at a suburban Minneapolis home were killed early Sunday during a standoff by a heavily armed man who shot at police from the home where seven children were also inside. (Craig Lassig

Crasto Cruz Reyes of Austin, Minn., places flowers at one of the three memorial vehicles in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic situation at a suburban Minneapolis home were killed early Sunday during a standoff by a heavily armed man who shot at police from the home where seven children were also inside. (Craig Lassig/Pioneer Press via AP)

A health care worker weeps near a memorial in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Members of the Burnsville Police Department gathered outside memorials in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed early Sunday and a third officer was injured at a suburban Minneapolis home in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a call involving an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with family. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Flags fly at half staff in front of the Burnsville Police Department in Burnsville, Minn., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic situation at a suburban Minneapolis home were killed early Sunday during a standoff by a heavily armed man who shot at police from the home where seven children were also inside. (Craig Lassig/Pioneer Press via AP)

