Minnesota judge lifts gag order in George Floyd case

Police body camera videos were filed with the court this month by Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, as part of a request to have Lane's case dismissed. Gray said he wanted the videos to be made public— prompting Cahill to issue the gag order barring attorneys and parties from discussing the case.

Cahill made the videos available for in-person, by-appointment viewing only.

Leita Walker, an attorney for the news media coalition which includes The Associated Press, and Gray both argued Tuesday for wider dissemination of the body camera footage. Walker said making the footage widely available would not further harm the court’s effort to impanel a jury because the public already has access to bystander video, transcripts of the footage and reporting by press who watched the videos.

“This case has international interest. To expect every member of the media to fly to Minneapolis and schedule an appointment ... during quarantine is a de facto sealing,” Walker told the judge.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Walker said: “The media coalition’s view is that there’s a lot of stuff already out there and the public is entitled to a complete picture ... the media can only report a full story if it’s able to see everything and talk to both sides.”

Gray argued in court that the news media has been unfair to his client, and body camera footage would clear up some misrepresentations. He alleged the body camera footage shows Floyd stuffed counterfeit bills in his car seat and put drugs in his mouth. Two AP writers who viewed the body camera footage at the courthouse last week did not see Floyd put drugs in his mouth, as Gray described.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank argued for the prosecution that releasing the body camera footage could have a negative impact on impaneling an impartial jury.

The issue of whether audio and visual coverage of the trial will be allowed was also discussed at the hearing. The defendants’ attorneys made no objection. Frank said prosecutors will weigh in on that issue by day's end Monday.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao enters the Hennepin County Courthouse with his attorneys before a motions hearing in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A Minnesota judge on Tuesday lifted a gag order in the criminal case against four former officers charged in death of George Floyd, but said he would take a news media coalition's request to make body camera footage more widely available under advisement. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Credit: Evan Frost Credit: Evan Frost

Former police officer Thomas Lane walks through security as he arrived for a hearing at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renee Jones Schneider Credit: Renee Jones Schneider

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, right, arrives with his lawyer Robert Paule, left, for a hearing at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renee Jones Schneider Credit: Renee Jones Schneider

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, right, arrives with his lawyer Robert Paule, center, for a hearing at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renee Jones Schneider Credit: Renee Jones Schneider

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, leaves the Hennepin County Courthouse with his attorney Robert Paule after a motions hearing in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A Minnesota judge on Tuesday lifted a gag order in the criminal case against four former officers charged in death of George Floyd, but said he would take a news media coalition's request to make body camera footage more widely available under advisement. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Credit: Evan Frost Credit: Evan Frost

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, left, arrives with his attorney Thomas Plunkett for a hearing at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renee Jones Schneider Credit: Renee Jones Schneider

Former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, left, enters the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with his attorney Thomas Plunkett, right, for a hearing. Kueng is one of four officers, who were fired after George Floyd’s May 25 death. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone