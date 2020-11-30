Minnesota gives final green light to disputed oil pipeline

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency granted a construction storm water permit for the project, which was the last hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave their final approvals last week. But opponents are still fighting the project.

Enbridge said in a statement that construction can now begin, but didn't immediately say when that would happen. It said replacing the aging pipeline, which was built in the 1960s, is the best option for protecting the environment and communities while meeting the region’s energy needs.