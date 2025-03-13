Minnesota fires coach Ben Johnson after 4 seasons at alma mater with 56-71 record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota fired coach Ben Johnson on Thursday after four years of repeatedly rebuilding rosters at his alma mater without coming close to an NCAA Tournament appearance, a fleeting accomplishment for a program that has fallen behind in the rugged and expanded Big Ten.

Johnson had two seasons remaining on his contract, which calls for a $2.92 million buyout. His annual salary was $1.95 million, the lowest in the 18-team league.

The Gophers finished 15-17 after losing to Northwestern on Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament. Athletic director Mark Coyle announced his decision early Thursday after a late-night meeting with Johnson upon the team's return from Indianapolis.