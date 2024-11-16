Minnesota election judge charged with 2 felonies for allegedly letting 11 unregistered people vote

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A man who served as a head election judge in a Minnesota township has been charged with two felony counts for allegedly letting 11 people vote even though they weren't registered.

Officials began investigating after Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave could not find any completed voter registration forms among the ballots and other materials returned by Timothy Michael Scouton, 64, of Nevis, who had been head election judge in the Badoura Township precinct, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Another election judge told an investigator from the county sheriff's office that Scouton directed them not to use the registration forms, the complaint said, while another said Scouton told them that new voters needed only to sign the back of a book.