Minnesota deer hunter gets bang for buck with alligator haul

Cory Klocek was hunting Saturday on farmland in East Bethel, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, when he took down with a shotgun what he described on Facebook as a "beautiful 10-point buck," the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Right about that time he came around a pond and spotted the alligator.

“No clue how it got there, or why,” Klocek wrote. “I’m guessing someone had it as a pet and released it when it got too big.”