Minnesota city says Trump campaign still owes more than $200,000 for July rally

Local officials say former President Donald Trump’s campaign still owes a central Minnesota city nearly $209,000 for services related to a July campaign rally
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
3 minutes ago

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's campaign still owes St. Cloud nearly $209,000 for services related to a July rally, officials from the central Minnesota city say.

The bill is for services beyond what the city normally provides, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported Monday.

A request for comment emailed by The Associated Press to Trump’s campaign was not immediately returned Monday.

Trump and running mate JD Vance spoke to a hockey arena on St. Cloud State University’s campus July 27. An overflow crowd watched Trump speak for more than an hour and a half on a big screen outside the arena.

Expenses include $63,000 for extra police work during the rally, $62,000 to change a construction project near where the rally was held, and close to $2,000 for IT-related services.

St. Cloud City Administrator Matt Staehling on Monday told the newspaper that the city bills the White House for campaign stops and other events that require city services, such as half-marathon races. The White House is not billed for official events.

Trump’s campaign in August paid a $35,000 bill from St. Cloud State University related to the July rally, Athletic Director Holly Schreiner said.

