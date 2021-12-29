Minnesota beats West Virginia 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Mountaineers finally clicked a little in the second quarter, moving 75 yards in 12 plays. Jarret Doege capped the drive by diving for the pylon on 4th-and-goal from the 1. They were moving the ball again later in the second quarter before Doege threw an interception at Minnesota's 14-yard line.

West Virginia couldn't get anything going against Minnesota's defense in the second half, crossing midfield only once while being held to 79 yards.

Minnesota's offense did a little pounding of its own.

The Gophers got in their own way after getting good field position on their first two drives, missing a 33-yard field goal and losing a fumble by Thomas at West Virginia's 6-yard line.

Then they turned to someone who could move everyone out of his way: Daniel Faalele.

The 6-foot-9, 380-pound offensive lineman lined up at fullback, took the handoff and bulled his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. Minnesota threw in a fake extra point for good measure, going up 8-0 after converting the 2-point conversion.

Thomas put the Gophers up 15-6 at halftime, scoring on a 5-yard run two plays after bursting up the middle for a 50-yard gain.

Minnesota reached West Virginia's 3-yard line in the final minutes, but opted to kneel out the clock instead of trying to score.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia could have used Brown to perhaps spark its offense. Then again, the way Minnesota swarmed to the ball, it may not have mattered.

Minnesota's defense dominated most of the year and capped it with a smothering performance to finally win the Guaranteed Rate — previously Insight — Bowl for the first time in four tries.

UP NEXT

West Virginia will get Doege back and its two-deep offense is filled with underclassmen, though Brown will not be back. The defense also has plenty of players coming back, but will lose LB Josh Chandler-Semedo, S Sean Mahones and DT Dante Stills.

Minnesota has several key players returning for a sixth season, including Morgan, Ibrahim, WR Chris Autman-Bell and C John Michael Schmitz.

West Virginia cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. sends Minnesota running back Ky Thomas (8) to the turf during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan throws a pass against West Virginia during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) tries to make a catch in front of Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck yells to the defense during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against West Virginia on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a pass against Minnesota during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)