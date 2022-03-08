Minneapolis teachers strike after failing to reach contract

Union officials in both cities said the issues were largely the same. The St. Paul teachers union said their tentative agreement — subject to approval by members — includes maintaining caps on class sizes, increased mental health supports and pay increases.

“This agreement could have been reached much earlier. It shouldn’t have taken a strike vote, but we got there,” local union President Leah VanDassor said in an announcement of the deal.

St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard said the agreements were fair while working within the district's budget limitations.

State mediators facilitated the negotiations between administrators and union leaders in both districts.

National labor leaders say teachers and support staff across the country are experiencing the same sorts of overload and burnout challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no other large districts were on the verge of a strike. School district officials have said they're already facing budget shortfalls due to enrollment losses stemming from the pandemic and can't spend money they don't have.

The possibility of a strike earlier weighed on parents already stretched by the disruption of the pandemic.

Erin Zielinski’s daughter, Sybil, is a first-grader at Armatage Community School in southwest Minneapolis. She and her husband support the teachers, though she said she worries whether the union’s requests are sustainable.

Zielinski said her family is fortunate. She and her husband can count on support from their parents during a strike, and while he has had to return to the office, she still has some flexibility to work remotely. Her plan if teachers strike? “Survival,” she said and laughed.

“You kind of become immune to it, between distance learning, and home school, it’s now a way of life, unfortunately,” she said. “My husband and I will piece it together.”

For St. Paul schools, Gothard outlined the proposals in a statement Sunday night, saying the district offered to add language to the contract to keep average class sizes at their current levels, hire an additional four school psychologists, one-time cash payment of $2,000 for every union employee using federal stimulus funds, and to increase pay for the lowest-paid educational assistants.

“This comprehensive settlement offer addresses the union’s priorities, does not add to the projected $42 million budget shortfall next year, and most importantly, keeps our students, teachers and staff in the classroom,” Gothard wrote.

Minneapolis has about 3,265 teachers, while St. Paul has roughly 3,250 educators. The average annual salary for St. Paul teachers is more than $85,000, while it's more than $71,000 in Minneapolis. However, the districts also employ hundreds of lower-paid support staffers who often say they don’t earn a living wage, and those workers have been a major focus of the talks. The Minneapolis union is seeking a starting salary of $35,000 for education support professionals, with union officials saying it's essential to hire and retain people of color.

Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed from Minneapolis.

Teachers head in to vote on a strike authorization, held by the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE),, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools could go on strike as early as Tuesday, March 8, 2022, over demands for higher wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health services. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)

Erin Zielinski sits for a portrait at her home on Monday March 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. Zielinski, who has a daughter in first grade in a Minneapolis elementary school, is among parents who will have to figure out what to do with their children if teachers in Minneapolis go on strike as early as Tuesday over wages, class sizes and mental health services for students. Teachers in nearby St. Paul are also weighing a possible strike. (AP Photo/Doug Glass)

Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, to march in Minneapolis. Teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools could go on strike as early as Tuesday, March 8, 2022, over demands for higher wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health services. (Hannah Hobus/Pioneer Press via AP)

Greta Callahan, of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, speaks to Twin Cities teachers and their supporters Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in Minneapolis. Teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools could go on strike as early as Tuesday, March 8, 2022, over demands for higher wages, smaller class sizes and more mental health services. (Hannah Hobus/Pioneer Press via AP)