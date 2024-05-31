Nation & World News

Minneapolis police officer dies in mass shooting that killed 3 others including suspected shooter

Minnesota authorities say a Minneapolis police officer who was killed in a mass shooting was responding to a shooting call and providing medical attention to a man when he was ambushed
Investigators examine the scene of a shooting Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured in south Minneapolis, Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

Investigators examine the scene of a shooting Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured in south Minneapolis, Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who was killed Thursday was responding to a shooting call and providing medical attention to a man when he was ambushed, authorities said.

Minneapolis Officer Jamal Mitchell was trying to help an injured man when the man shot him, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said a second officer was injured while they were responding to a call.

The Minneapolis Police Department said earlier that three others, including the suspected shooter, were killed.

Three people, including the suspected shooter, are dead after a mass shooting Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.

Two police officers also were hospitalized with injuries from the shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier.

Police said the public was not in danger but encouraged people to stay away from the scene.

No other details were immediately released. Police planned a late evening news conference to address the shooting.

An earlier statement from police indicated there were four civilians injured along with two officers.

News footage showed a large police presence at both the apartment complex and the hospital.

Melvin Carter, the mayor of neighboring St. Paul, said the city was sending police and other first responders to Minneapolis to provide support, including having officers help with security at the NBA playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had responded to “an active shooting situation,” said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

ATF agents were “there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it,” she said.

Members of law enforcement gather outside Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured in south Minneapolis, Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Members of law enforcement gather outside Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured in south Minneapolis, Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Members of law enforcement gather outside Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured in south Minneapolis, Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

