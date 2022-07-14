BreakingNews
1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex
Minneapolis police fatally shoot man in apartment standoff

Minneapolis police officers gather outside the door to a third floor apartment where a young man was in a standoff with police late Wednesday night, July 13, 2022 and into Thursday morning. Officials say police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Minneapolis police officers gather outside the door to a third floor apartment where a young man was in a standoff with police late Wednesday night, July 13, 2022 and into Thursday morning. Officials say police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

National & World News
23 minutes ago
Officials say police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police fatally shot a man early Thursday, ending an hourslong standoff at a Minneapolis apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived, officials said.

Authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten. He was taken to a hospital and died, officials said.

Authorities didn’t immediately say what prompted police to shoot.

The standoff began about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a mother with two young children called 911 to report that someone had fired gunshots through the wall of their third-floor apartment, police said.

“As officers arrived on the third floor they heard additional shots. Officers also saw debris exploding from walls as more shots were fired,” Parten said.

Officers moved the woman and her children, as well as others, to safety. Police said the focus then turned to a man, who they believe was in his 20s, who had isolated himself in a neighboring apartment.

The man was identified and attempts were made to negotiate with him by phone and by loudspeaker, Parten said. The man's parents were also brought to the scene, he added, and the man was shot about 4:30 a.m.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for or desired," Parten said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the shooting by Minneapolis police.

The Minneapolis Police Department has long been under scrutiny over allegations of brutality and racial injustice. The police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 led to a state investigation into police practices, and the city and department are working to address problems that were found.

