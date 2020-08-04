Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

The police department has been under significant pressure to change its practices since Floyd's death, with a majority of City Council members in favor of eliminating the department entirely and replacing it with a new public safety unit. The city's charter commission is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to advance a proposal that could ultimately send the idea to voters in November.

Frey told the AP that he remains opposed to the idea.

“We should not go down the route of simply abolishing the police department,” Frey said. “What we need to see within this department, and within many departments throughout the country, is a full-on culture shift.”

The mayor and Chief Medaria Arradondo have moved ahead with their own changes since Floyd's death, including requiring officers to document attempts to de-escalate situations whether or not force is used. They also have expanded requirements for reporting use-of-force incidents, ordering officers to provide more detail.

Arradondo also pulled the department out of negotiations for a union contract, saying he wanted a review aimed at making major changes to things such as the grievance and arbitration process that makes it hard to get rid of problem officers.

Some local residents have voiced concerns about the prospect of dismantling the police department. There were 224% more incidents involving gunfire in June than in June 2019 and 166% more in July than in the previous one, according to a Minneapolis Star Tribune analysis of police data. The police department has also lost scores of officers to firings, resignations and medical leave in the two months that followed Floyd's death and the ensuing protests, some of which turned violent.

Asked about the perception that officers might be deliberately slowing their response, Frey said he's seen no evidence of that but acknowledged that the “significant attrition” of officers had slowed response times.

“We have officers in our department who wear the badge that they do, wear the uniform that they do, because they want to make the city a better place," Frey said.

Asked whether he supports reparations to Black Americans, Frey, who is white, said he does, noting that for generations, Black people have struggled to build wealth for various reasons, including that they've had unequal access to higher education and home mortgages.

“There are clear monetary financial impacts to the society that we are living in,” Frey said. “I feel that that should be recognized at some point. ... It’s something that I am very open to and I feel it’s the right thing to do.”

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.