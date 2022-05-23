Minister in new French government denies rape claims

He said he was forced to make clear that “the sexual act can only take place with the assistance and help of my partner,” and allegations by one of the women “that I could drug, carry, undress and rape an unconscious woman are simply inconceivable and abject.”

The allegations made by the two women were revealed on Saturday, a day after the new government was announced, by the investigative online publication Mediapart. In one case, a complaint was filed in 2017 and later thrown out. No legal action has so far been taken in the other case, although a watchdog women’s group said it had notified leading members of Macron’s centrist party and Abad's previous party about the complaints on May 16 — four days before the government was announced.

The timing could not be worse for Macron who is trying to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June so that he is free to move forward with his agenda on all fronts.

The growing scandal over Abad has somewhat drowned out an uproar over the newly appointed education minister, Pap Ndiaye, a historian who had previously headed the National Museum of the History of Immigration. He is being challenged by the rightist opposition for being too “woke” — for example, for allegedly taking part in gatherings that excluded white people. He has not commented.

Caption French Minister of Solidarity Damien Abad arrives at the Elysee Palace for the fist cabinet meeting since French President Emmanuel Macron 's reelection, Monday, May 23, 2022 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week a new-look Cabinet, with a new foreign minister part of the reshuffled line-up behind France's first female prime minister in 30 years. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler