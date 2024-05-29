Mining giant BHP pledges to invest in South Africa economy as it seeks support for Anglo bid

LONDON (AP) — Australian mining giant BHP Group on Wednesday pledged to invest in South Africa's economy as it seeks support for a 38.6 billion pound ($49.3 billion) bid to acquire Anglo American, which was founded in the country more than a century ago and remains one of its biggest employers.

London-based Anglo American last week rejected BHP’s latest offer, raising concerns about its complex structure. The proposed deal would require Anglo American to spin off two South African units, Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore, as BHP seeks to focus on copper and other products expected to benefit from a transition to green energy.

BHP on Wednesday said the South African government and economy would benefit from Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron becoming independent companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It also made a series of commitments to invest in South Africa and support charitable projects in the country.