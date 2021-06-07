Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

The nearly 3-meter-high (nearly 10-foot high) bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore. It will then be transported to Ellis Island, arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.

The mini-Lady Liberty is then set to go on display in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington D.C., arriving there in time for France’s Bastille Day celebration July 14. The statue will stay there for the next decade.