Mimis Plessas, a mild-mannered giant of modern Greek music, dies at 99

Plessas became a constant presence on Greek television, his mild manner and singalong melodies endearing him to generations. Often seated at the piano, accompanying renowned Greek stars, he was a fixture of musical moments and celebrations for decades, his music becoming intertwined with the nation’s cultural fabric. His 1969 composition, “O Dromos” (The Street), remains one of the highest-selling albums in Greek history.

He collaborated with a constellation of Greek music icons, including Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Giannis Poulopoulos, Marinella, and lyricist Lefteris Papadopoulos, shaping the landscape of Greek music. His work defied genre, blending traditional Greek music forms with elements of jazz and classical, creating an easy-on-the-ear signature sound — softer than the hard jangle of many of his contemporaries.

"His ‘Road’ was rich, full of melodies that start from jazz and permeate Greek song, as well as Greek cinema," Mitsotakis said. "Mimis Plessas was unique, just like the moments he will forever give us with his music.”

Plessas’ contributions extended beyond composing. He produced a popular radio quiz show, “In 30 Seconds,” and he served as a judge on numerous Greek and international music competition panels. He was also a member of prestigious artistic societies, including the Greek Society of Theatrical Authors and the Society of Greek Composers and Lyricists.

Plessas is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.