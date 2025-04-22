Milwaukee's Damian Lillard expects to play when Bucks and Pacers meet in Game 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee All-NBA guard Damian Lillard expects to play Tuesday night when the Bucks and Indiana Pacers resume their first-round playoff series in Indianapolis.
Indiana won Game 1 to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.
Lillard told reporters after a morning shootaround that he would see how his right calf feels before determining how much he would play. He missed more than a month because of deep vein thrombosis, with his last appearance for the Bucks coming March 18.
He scored 18.3 points and had 9.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 35.5% overall and 38.9% from 3-point range in this season's four regular-season games against Indiana.
Indiana ousted Milwaukee in the first round last year, too, when Lillard averaged 31.3 points in last year's first-round series, Indiana won 4-2. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed all six of those games but scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Saturday's 117-98 loss.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.