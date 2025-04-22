Milwaukee's Damian Lillard expects to play when Bucks and Pacers meet in Game 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee All-NBA guard Damian Lillard expects to play Tuesday night when the Bucks and Indiana Pacers resume their first-round playoff series in Indianapolis.

Indiana won Game 1 to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard told reporters after a morning shootaround that he would see how his right calf feels before determining how much he would play. He missed more than a month because of deep vein thrombosis, with his last appearance for the Bucks coming March 18.