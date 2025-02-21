Milwaukee's Bobby Portis suspended after he mistakenly took painkiller Tramadol rather than Toradol

Portis took the painkiller “unintentionally,” said his agent, Mark Bartelstein. Portis thought he was taking Toradol, which is approved and he has taken before, Bartelstein said. Portis did not realize he was taking Tramadol — which was properly prescribed, but is on the NBA’s banned substance list.

“I am deeply disappointed that the NBA chooses to interpret its policy so strictly, and that the policy does not allow for a different result for an honest mistake with pure intentions,” Bartelstein said in a statement. “Bobby loves being a part of the NBA and he loves being a role model and a true ambassador for the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee. This has been incredibly difficult for him, but he will accept this penalty with grace and turn this into a great opportunity to improve and further build his reputation and performance in every way, both on and off the court.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers that Portis' positive test happened “a long time ago,” without going into specifics. Rivers said he believed the punishment shouldn't be so severe, given the circumstances.

“Rules are rules,” Rivers said. “I get it. I get it. But there are also human circumstances and common sense to me. One thing Bobby’s not is a cheater. To me, that’s what we have to try, to figure out how to change this a little bit. Because when it’s clear ... when (the names of the substances) are that close, and it’s clear, you can tell now from the blood samples that was the only time ever, that you would think we could do something less severe. But we have this rule, if you do it, you’re out. That’s the way it is. I just feel bad for Bobby on so many levels.”

Portis — considered one of the league's tougher players, and a key part of the Bucks' rotation — is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bucks this season, playing mostly off the bench.

It's already been a trying season for Portis, who missed six games after to the death of his grandmother. Portis also was on the list of athletes who had their homes burglarized, incidents that resulted in federal charges being filed Wednesday in Florida against seven men from Chile.

“The thing I did tell him is this is going to be one hell of a story for you," Rivers said. "Our goals haven’t changed as a team. It’s going to be harder. Bobby’s a huge loss. I’m not going to try to sugarcoat that. He’s been so good for us, not only on the floor, but his spirit. We need his spirit.”

“But we get to still play. And Bobby does not get to play. And that’s the tough part in this whole thing."

Portis can practice with the team and be at the arena on game days, but he must leave two hours before the opening tip, Rivers said.

The 30-year-old Portis will lose $2,858,701 in salary because of the suspension. The Bucks entered post-All-Star break play in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

It’s a blow to the Bucks, who are 21-10 when Portis scores at least 10 points this season. When he doesn’t, they’re 8-14 — and entering Thursday, they were 2-5 this season when he didn't play, with all the losses by at least 10 points.

“This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby.”

The Bucks appeared on the verge of getting their full roster together after making multiple moves at the trade deadline, including the trade of three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton to Washington.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' last six games before the All-Star break with a strained left calf but returned to practice this week. Before Thursday's game, Antetokounmpo still hadn't played alongside Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jericho Sims, all of whom joined the team at the deadline.

Portis is in his 10th NBA season, having spent half of that time with the Bucks. He was part of Milwaukee's 2021 NBA championship team and played for the United States at the 2023 World Cup in Manila.

He’s one of four remaining players from the Bucks’ championship squad, along with Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans,” Portis said in his statement. "I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

