Milton, Klubnik ready to take center stage at Orange Bowl

“I feel like he’s really stepped up and brings the team together,” Tennessee receiver Ramel Keyton said. “He makes sure that we focus. He’s serious and you can tell he’s trying to get stuff done trying to win. I feel like that makes everybody more focused and makes everybody ready to play for real and ready to win.”

There’s no question who Clemson’s future at quarterback is. Klubnik’s time has come.

It was obvious in the ACC title game when he led the Tigers past North Carolina, and it became official when Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal — which was not a big surprise. The Tigers expect to be loaded in 2023, especially on offense, and Klubnik can't wait to get started.

“My confidence comes from preparation,” Klubnik said. “And I love the game. So, when I get out there and play, I think another switch just kind of happens that I don’t really have any control over. It just kind of happens. Just another part of me kind of comes out and I just go out there and play.”

A year ago, he was just getting to Clemson as an early enrollee. Now, he’s an Orange Bowl starter.

“I didn’t see this coming,” Klubnik said.

He took over for Uiagalelei on Clemson’s third drive of what became the 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC title game, completed his first 10 passes, led the Tigers to touchdowns on each of their first three drives with him in the game and finished 20 of 24 for 279 yards.

“The guy has a bunch of swagger,” Clemson defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. “A strong arm, quick release and he’s pretty athletic. He really is. We know we’ve got to be at the top of our game to be able to contain this guy. He looks like the future of Clemson football to me.”

Milton is 34 of 54 this season for 720 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He’s been extremely intentional in his preparation,” Volunteers offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said. “It hasn’t been too big for him. He hasn’t changed who he is, but in the same breath he understands his new role of having to lead this team. He’s done a really good job of not having the moment be too big for him.”

