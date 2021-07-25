ajc logo
X

Mills leads Australia past Nigeria, 84-67 in Olympic opener

Australia's Patty Mills (5) drives around Nigeria's Jordan Nwora (33) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Caption
Australia's Patty Mills (5) drives around Nigeria's Jordan Nwora (33) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

National & World News
50 minutes ago
Patty Mills scored 25 points and Australia opened its quest for a first Olympic medal in men’s basketball by beating Nigeria 84-67

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Patty Mills scored 25 points and Australia opened its quest for a first Olympic medal in men's basketball by beating Nigeria 84-67 on Sunday.

Australia matched its best finish by finishing fourth at the Rio Games in 2016 but is capable of going further this time with a veteran roster full of NBA players.

The Australians, ranked third in the world, pulled away in the fourth quarter of a game that had been evenly matched between teams with the most NBA players outside of the U.S.

Nigeria has eight current NBA players and the Australians seven. Both teams won exhibition games in Las Vegas against the Americans, who have 12 NBA players on their roster.

Australia opened an 11-point lead midway through the third quarter after holding the Nigerians without a basket for more than five minutes to open the second half.

But the Australians lost momentum soon after when the game was delayed because the horn was malfunctioning, and Nigeria cut the deficit to five early in the fourth.

But Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers made a 3-pointer and then Mills, the San Antonio Spurs guard who was a flag bearer for the Australians in the opening ceremony, helped break it open.

Obi Emegano scored 12 points for Nigeria, led by Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown.

Australia plays Italy on Tuesday in matchup of teams that won in Group B on the opening day. Nigeria faces Germany.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Australia's Nic Kay (15) shoots past Nigeria's Precious Achiuwa (55) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Caption
Australia's Nic Kay (15) shoots past Nigeria's Precious Achiuwa (55) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Australia's Aron Baynes, left, drives to the basket against Nigeria's Josh Okogie (20) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Caption
Australia's Aron Baynes, left, drives to the basket against Nigeria's Josh Okogie (20) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Australia's Dante Exum drives up court during a men's basketball preliminary round game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
Australia's Dante Exum drives up court during a men's basketball preliminary round game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Australia's Jock Landale passes ahead of Nigeria's Jahlil Okafor, left, during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
Australia's Jock Landale passes ahead of Nigeria's Jahlil Okafor, left, during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Nigeria's Caleb Agada (3) blocks a shot by Australia's Joe Ingles during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caption
Nigeria's Caleb Agada (3) blocks a shot by Australia's Joe Ingles during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

In Other News
1
DeChambeau, Rahm out of Olympics after positive COVID tests
2
France: Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests
3
Israeli airlines launch first direct flights to Morocco
4
The Latest: Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight
5
Olympics Latest: Japanese siblings both win gold in judo
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top