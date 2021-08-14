Millions stolen from health fund spent at adult website

The Times says Puglisi also is accused of making $647,000 in payments to a limited liability company he owned with his wife, plus other expenditures, including: $374,000 for personal travel; $191,000 in rent for a family member; and $120,000 on household improvements.

The fraud was detected in November, leading to the firing of Puglisi, his boss and University Medical Service Association's internal auditor.

In a statement, USF said UMSA has “implemented enhanced control structures, including upgrading financial reporting systems, to better protect against criminal acts.” The university has sued Puglisi and has filed an injunction prohibiting him from selling any property purchased with the embezzled funds.

Puglisi attorney Anthony Rickman said in a statement that his client is cooperating and is taking steps to make restitution.