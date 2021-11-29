ajc logo
X

Millions of German state employees to get raise, COVID bonus

Employees of public services attend a rally for better payment in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8 percent raise and a tax-free COVID bonus of 1,300 euros, 1,470) Dollars, next year. Poster in center reads: 'Systemically relevant then pays us that way'. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
Caption
Employees of public services attend a rally for better payment in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8 percent raise and a tax-free COVID bonus of 1,300 euros, 1,470) Dollars, next year. Poster in center reads: 'Systemically relevant then pays us that way'. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

Credit: Matthias Balk

Credit: Matthias Balk

National & World News
Updated 43 minutes ago
About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of about $1,470 next year

BERLIN (AP) — About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of 1,300 euros ($1,470) next year.

The agreement announced by the ver.di and dbb unions Monday also will see higher raises and hazard pay for workers in some medical and care professions and a tax-free bonus of 650 euros ($735) for trainees and interns.

The unions had initially asked for a pay increase of 5%, citing the rising cost of living and additional strains their members faced working during the pandemic.

The deal between the unions and most of Germany’s 16 states follows a series of strikes, particularly in the health care sector, and is valid for two years.

It applies to public hospitals, schools, police, fire services and bureaucrats in all states except Hesse, where a similar agreement was reached last month.

FILE - Employee of the public service of the city of Berlin wearing golden rescue blankets as they attend a warning strike for better payment in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2021. √About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8 percent raise and a tax-free COVID bonus of 1,300 euros, 1,470) Dollars, next year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Caption
FILE - Employee of the public service of the city of Berlin wearing golden rescue blankets as they attend a warning strike for better payment in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2021. √About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8 percent raise and a tax-free COVID bonus of 1,300 euros, 1,470) Dollars, next year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Carrie P. Meek, 5-term Florida representative, dies at 95
6m ago
Jailed former president of ex-Soviet Georgia faces court
9m ago
On 2nd try, Swedes elect 1st female prime minister Andersson
10m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top