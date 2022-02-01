Millions at risk as drought threatens the Horn of Africa

This could be the region’s worst drought in 40 years, the consortium said.
“We are just one month into the long dry season, and I have already lost 25 goats and sheep,” Hafsa Bedel in Ethiopia’s Somali region told UNICEF. “I also lost four camels. There is no pasture.” There is not enough food for her own family, including her six children, she said.
UNICEF estimates that more than 150,000 children in such areas of Ethiopia have dropped out of school to help fetch scarce water and handle other chores.
One young boy supported a donkey, once crucial for carrying cargo, that had become too weak to walk on its own.
Herders give water to their camels and goats after taking them from a distance to a pond at Beda'as Kebele, Danan Woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Herders give water to their camels and goats after taking them from a distance to a pond at Beda'as Kebele, Danan Woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Women and children walk amidst strong dusty winds near Sagalo village in the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Women and children walk amidst strong dusty winds near Sagalo village in the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
A woman and her children cross a dry field as they go in search of water, near Sagalo village in the Kebridahar woreda of the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
A woman and her children cross a dry field as they go in search of water, near Sagalo village in the Kebridahar woreda of the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Bukhari Aden, 10, who looks after his family's animals and has never been to school, runs after his camels after they finished drinking from a pond at Beda'as Kebele, Danan Woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Bukhari Aden, 10, who looks after his family's animals and has never been to school, runs after his camels after they finished drinking from a pond at Beda'as Kebele, Danan Woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Dama Mohammed, who says two of her eight cows died, fetches water from a pond to take back to two of her other cows which are unable to walk, at Beda'as Kebele, Danan woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Dama Mohammed, who says two of her eight cows died, fetches water from a pond to take back to two of her other cows which are unable to walk, at Beda'as Kebele, Danan woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Women and children walk past animal carcasses near Sagalo village in the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Women and children walk past animal carcasses near Sagalo village in the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Hafsa Bedel, a mother of six, who says she has already lost 25 goats and sheep and 4 camels, brings water from a government well to her remaining camels, near Sagalo village in the Kebridahar woreda of the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Hafsa Bedel, a mother of six, who says she has already lost 25 goats and sheep and 4 camels, brings water from a government well to her remaining camels, near Sagalo village in the Kebridahar woreda of the Korahe zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Animal carcasses are seen at Gabi'as village, northeast of the town of Gode, in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Animal carcasses are seen at Gabi'as village, northeast of the town of Gode, in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Hussen Ahmed, 70, who says he lost 7 cows and hopes his remaining 16 will survive, herds his animals after taking them from a distance to a pond at Beda'as Kebele, Danan woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Hussen Ahmed, 70, who says he lost 7 cows and hopes his remaining 16 will survive, herds his animals after taking them from a distance to a pond at Beda'as Kebele, Danan woreda in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Abdurazak Mohammed, who wants to be a teacher, takes his donkeys back home at Gabi'as village, where the school has been closed due to the drought and the children now care for the animals, northeast of the town of Gode, in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
Abdurazak Mohammed, who wants to be a teacher, takes his donkeys back home at Gabi'as village, where the school has been closed due to the drought and the children now care for the animals, northeast of the town of Gode, in the Shabelle zone of the Somali region of Ethiopia Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. In Ethiopia's Somali region, people have seen the failures of what should have been three straight rainy seasons and Somalia, Kenya, and now Ethiopia have raised the alarm about the latest climate shock to a fragile region. (Mulugeta Ayene/UNICEF via AP)
