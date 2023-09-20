Million-selling novelist Isabel Allende has a deal to write 3 children's books

At age 81, Isabel Allende has decided it's time to try writing children's books

1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — After 40 years of publishing and millions of book sales worldwide, Isabel Allende is ready to become a children's author.

Allende has a deal with Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, for three picture books. She will start with “Perla, The Mighty Dog,” to be released next June. Illustrated by Sandy Rodriguez and inspired by Allende's rescue dog, “Perla” is the story of a dog with a big heart, a loud bark and fierce loyalty to her human soulmate, Nico Rico.

“I love dogs more than people because we have so much to learn from them. Perla is joyful, loyal, loves unconditionally and is always ready to protect her family,” Allende said in a statement Wednesday. “Perla and Nico’s adventures are about the power of friendship, teamwork and the magic hidden in our daily lives."

Allende, 81, is known for such novels as “The House of the Spirits” and “Eva Luna.”

