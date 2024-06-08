Nation & World News

Miller rescues South Africa in win over bogey Dutch team at the T20 World Cup

David Miller has bailed South Africa out of deep trouble against the Netherlands with a clutch innings to win their Twenty20 World Cup clash by four wickets on Long Island
South Africa's David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Africa's David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Updated 4 minutes ago

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — David Miller bailed South Africa out of deep trouble against the Netherlands with a clutch innings to win their Twenty20 World Cup clash by four wickets on Saturday.

Miller's unbeaten 59 off 51 balls, with four sixes and three boundaries, rescued South Africa from 12-4 in the fifth over.

This was after the Netherlands was restricted to 103-9.

The Proteas were made to sweat hard before Miller and Tristan Stubbs, with 33, saved the day for them to reach 106-6 with seven balls remaining.

The Netherlands was going for a hat trick of wins against South Africa in World Cups, after winning their T20 in 2022 and one-day international in 2023.

Chasing a paltry 104 for victory, South Africa’s big T20 hitters failed.

Quinton de Kock was run out for a duck after a mixup with opening partner Reeza Hendricks, who was bowled for 3.

Aiden Markram was caught behind playing down the leg side; the umpire’s review went against him. He was out for a three-ball duck.

Hard-hitting Heinrich Klaasen holed out for 4, and Dutch medium-pacer Vivian Kingma finished his four overs with 2-12.

Miller and Stubbs put on a cautious 65 off 72 balls on a challenging pitch.

Stubbs was caught in the 17th over as South Africa edged closer to the finish. Marco Jansen was dismissed for a golden duck in the next over and the situation tensed up again.

But Miller held his nerve to see the Proteas home to their second win in two games in Group D.

Earlier, pacer Ottneil Baartman grabbed 4-11 in four overs as the Netherlands was down to 48-6 in 11.5 overs.

Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 40 off 45 balls to anchor the Dutch, and Logan Van Beek scored 23 runs to push the total past 100.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Logan van Beek of the Netherlands reacts after taking a wicket from South Africa's Marco Jansen during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Africa's David Miller bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands bowls during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs bats against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tim Pringle of the Netherlands makes a catch to take a wicket from South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Netherlands celebrates after outing South Africa's Quinton de Kock during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Africa's Ottniel Baartman bowls during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Africa's Marco Jansen bowls against the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Africa's Anrich Nortje makes a catch for a wicket on Logan van Beek of the Netherlands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

BREAKING
Mayor wants to delay Five Points construction amid MARTA audit2h ago

Hapeville officer arrested after ‘repeatedly’ using Taser on arrestee, GBI says
7m ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Rolling Stones TKO Atlanta crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
25m ago

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

Who are the four hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?
6m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
11m ago
French Open 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know
16m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station