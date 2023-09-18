BreakingNews
Staring today: Atlanta Public Schools ticketing drivers who speed in safety zones

Military searches near South Carolina lakes for fighter jet whose pilot safely ejected

Authorities are searching near two South Carolina lakes for a military jet that apparently crashed after a Marine Corps pilot ejected over the weekend

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities searched near two South Carolina lakes on Monday for a military jet that apparently crashed after the pilot safely ejected over the weekend.

The pilot, whose name hasn't been released, parachuted to safety into a North Charleston neighborhood at around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, Marines Maj. Melanie Salinas said Sunday.

Cpl. Christian Cortez, a Marine with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, said there was a mishap involving an F-35B Lightning II jet and that the search was ongoing Monday. Exactly what happened was under investigation, he said.

Based on the missing plane's location and trajectory, the search was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, said Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston. Both lakes are north of North Charleston.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search after some bad weather cleared in the area, Stanton said. Military officials appealed in online posts Sunday for any help from the public in locating the aircraft.

The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to Joint Base Charleston, Salinas said.

The planes and pilots were with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing based in Beaufort, near the South Carolina coast.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House5h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch

Inside City Hall: Golfers gather to support youth scholarships
2h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs
7h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
The 3 magic numbers still to watch
4h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
The 3 magic numbers still to watch
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
7h ago
The Latest
A 'person of interest' has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's...
9m ago
Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark acted within scope of official duties in Georgia case, his...
11m ago
Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban 'a terrible mistake,' sparking anger from some key...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
Savannah kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with festivals, parade
Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top