Nation & World News

Military horses bolt through London in scene reminiscent of runaway stampede in April

The British Army says three runaway horses have been captured after bolting through the streets of central London
56 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Three runaway horses bolted through the streets of central London Monday after one was spooked by a bus and two others tossed their riders, the Army said.

The Army said one horse Monday had minor injuries but didn’t require further treatment and neither soldier was injured.

The scene was reminiscent of — but less chaotic — than an incident when five horses bolted in April and two were seriously injured.

The incident Monday occurred as five soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment conducted a routine exercise with six horses.

A riderless horse that was being led got spooked while two other horses threw off their riders and bolted.

One was caught a short distance away but two others made it to Vauxhall Bridge, about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away.

None of the horses Monday was involved in the April escape.

