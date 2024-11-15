Military horse drenched in blood as it ran through London returns to duty

LONDON (AP) — A white military horse that galloped through central London drenched in blood after bolting with other horses from routine exercises this spring has returned home after more than six months of recovery, a charity announced Friday.

Vida was one of five horses that bolted near Buckingham Palace on April 24 after becoming spooked by the cacophany of noise from a nearby construction site and ran for several miles through the city during morning rush hour. Three of four soldiers thrown from their steeds were hospitalized, though the British Army had said they were expected to return to duty.

Three of the horses quickly returned to service, but Vida, who was treated for lacerations, was one of two horses that required operations after colliding with vehicles during the stampede.