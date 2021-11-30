ajc logo
X

Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14

National & World News
44 minutes ago
A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said.

The helicopter of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard service crashed on Tuesday morning during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva have extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
EU wants 'verifiable proof' Chinese tennis player is safe
8m ago
Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold records
8m ago
Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts
12m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top