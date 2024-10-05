Militants kill six Pakistani soldiers during a shootout in the country's northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants killed six Pakistani soldiers during a shootout in the northwest, the army said Saturday. It's the latest unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and is a base for armed groups including the Pakistani Taliban.

The troops died in an overnight operation in North Waziristan on Saturday, according to an army statement. The statement also said six militants were killed.

The army said a separate operation killed two militants in Swat, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One of them was said to be involved in an attack on a convoy of foreign ambassadors in the area earlier this month.