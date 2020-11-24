Militant convicted in fatal Benghazi attack seeks new trial

Ahmed Abu Khattala is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of multiple terrorism-related charges in connection with the 2012 attack on diplomatic compounds in Benghazi.

The motion filed Monday in Washington's federal court does not detail the newly disclosed evidence but says it concerns a key government witness who testified under a pseudonym at Khattala's trial. The motion also says there is additional information that emerged during the trial of an alleged co-conspirator that has not been provided to the defense.