Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident

Lucic, 35, is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

The Bruins, who host Montreal on Saturday night, said they would have no further comment. Coach Jim Montgomery echoed that after the team's morning skate, saying he had not spoken to Lucic and would refrain from discussing further details out of respect for privacy.

Asked how to keep the situation from affecting the team, Montgomery said: “Our culture here is great, and we care about each other. With that, it’s not a normal day. But we’re professionals, and we have a game to play tonight. We have to get ready for it.”

