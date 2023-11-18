Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident

The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after an incident Friday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.

The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed.

Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. A message sent to Lucic's agent was not immediately returned.

Lucic, 35, is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

The Bruins, who host Montreal on Saturday night, said they would have no further comment. Coach Jim Montgomery echoed that after the team's morning skate, saying he had not spoken to Lucic and would refrain from discussing further details out of respect for privacy.

Asked how to keep the situation from affecting the team, Montgomery said: “Our culture here is great, and we care about each other. With that, it’s not a normal day. But we’re professionals, and we have a game to play tonight. We have to get ready for it.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

