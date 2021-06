Mikulak struggles, Malone shines at U.S. Championships

Then again, he wasn't alone either. Yul Moldauer, the only man to win a national title outside of Mikulak since 2013, came off the horse in the middle of his routine. Shane Wiskus, who left the University of Minnesota to train at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center last fall, took a major step after landing his vault.

That left the door open for Brody Malone. The two-time NCAA all-around champion from Stanford was spectacular at times while posting a score of 86.250. Moldauer and Brandon Briones are tied for second at 83.600, with Wiskus in fourth at 83.350.

The meet is merely a warm-up of sorts for the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis later this month. USA Gymnastics amended its selection process this spring after a scheduling conflict with the Pan American Gymnastics Championships this weekend led the Americans to send several Olympic hopefuls to Brazil.

Rather than use the results from both the national championships and Olympic Trials to select the team, the committee will now only focus on what happens at Trials.

That gives time for veterans like Mikulak to tighten up. Yet a seventh national title is likely out of reach barring a significant step back by Malone during the finals on Saturday.

______

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Yul Moldauer competes on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Shane Wiskus competes on the parallel bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Sam Mikulak competes on the parallel bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez