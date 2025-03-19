Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm will host spring 'Saturday Night Live' episodes

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm are next up to host "Saturday Night Live" as the show hits the final stretch of its 50th season.

Less than a month after winning the best actress Oscar for "Anora," Madison is set to make her "SNL" hosting debut on March 29, with musical guest Morgan Wallen.

Black has signed on to host for the fourth time on April 5, a day after the release of his newest film, “A Minecraft Movie.”