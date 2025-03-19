Nation & World News
Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm will host spring 'Saturday Night Live' episodes

Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm are next up to host “Saturday Night Live” during the final stretch of the show’s 50th season
This combination of photos shows actors Mikey Madison at the Oscars Nominees Dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2025, left, Jack Black at the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in Los Angeles on April 1, 2023, center, and Jon Hamm at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2025, (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows actors Mikey Madison at the Oscars Nominees Dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2025, left, Jack Black at the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in Los Angeles on April 1, 2023, center, and Jon Hamm at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2025, (AP Photo)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm are next up to host "Saturday Night Live" as the show hits the final stretch of its 50th season.

Less than a month after winning the best actress Oscar for "Anora," Madison is set to make her "SNL" hosting debut on March 29, with musical guest Morgan Wallen.

Black has signed on to host for the fourth time on April 5, a day after the release of his newest film, “A Minecraft Movie.”

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are set to duet as musical guests the day after the drop of their album collaboration "Who Believes in Angels?" It features their Oscar-nominated song "Never Too Late."

Hamm has also agreed to become a four-time host on April 12, the day after the debut of his Apple TV+ show "Your Friends and Neighbors." And Lizzo will be a four-time musical guest as she promotes her forthcoming album, "Love in Real Life."

"SNL" has been basking in the spotlight all season. Its 50th anniversary celebration last month became NBC's most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years, reaching nearly 15 million viewers.

Nikki Glaser arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This photo provided by shows smoking from fires on Miami-Dade side fill the sky on Card Sound Road heading to the Florida Keys on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Monroe County Board of County Commissioners via AP)

Credit: AP

