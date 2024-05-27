Nation & World News

Mike Tyson 'doing great' after falling ill during weekend flight from Miami to Los Angeles

Mike Tyson is recovering after falling ill during a weekend flight from Miami to Los Angeles
FILE - Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Tyson was recovering Monday, May 27, after suffering a medical emergency a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said. The 58-year-old boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” his publicist's office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Tyson was recovering Monday, May 27, after suffering a medical emergency a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said. The 58-year-old boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” his publicist's office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson was recovering Monday after falling ill a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said.

The 58-year-old boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” on Sunday, his publicist's office said in a statement.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the statement said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

American Airlines flight 1815 was met by first responders upon landing at LA International Airport “due to the medical needs of a customer,” an airline statement said.

Tyson is preparing to fight the 27-year-old social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul this summer at the 80,000-seat home of the Dallas Cowboys. Netflix will carry the fight live, a first for the streaming platform.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005, but most recently fought in an exhibition in November 2020 against Roy Jones in California.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing

Editors' Picks

Credit: Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy

Credit: AP

MARK BRADLEY
Bill Walton, 1952-2024: So I hated the guy, and then I met him
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death near Trap Music Museum

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death near Trap Music Museum

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Memorial Day storms to give way to cooler, calmer weather Tuesday
2h ago
The Latest
Nobody hurt after plane's engine catches fire at Chicago O'Hare airport
14m ago
Closing arguments, jury instructions and maybe a verdict? Major week looms in Trump hush...
31m ago
Mexican government says the arm of a 19th century mummy came off after mishandling by...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Billye Aaron reflects on her journey with Hank. ‘I was the lucky one’