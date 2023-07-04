BreakingNews
Mike Trout has a broken left wrist. It's not known if the Angels star needs surgery

Credit: AP

By BERNIE WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he anticipates returning this season despite a broken left wrist suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.

“Of course,” Trout said Tuesday, a few hours after the Angels announced he was placed on the 10-day injured list with broken hamate.

“I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not. We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals."

The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

“I kind of knew it wasn’t good. It’s another freak thing," Trout said. “It's nothing crazy serious, so obviously I'm going to miss a little bit of time, but it's not season-ending.”

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

