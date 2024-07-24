Mike Trout leaving rehab assignment, returning to Southern California to be re-evaluated

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout will not play Wednesday night for Triple-A Salt Lake and is leaving his minor league rehab assignment after one game to be re-evaluated in Southern California.

Trout began a rehab stint Tuesday with Salt Lake but exited after just two innings because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Before the Angels' game Wednesday in Seattle, manager Ron Washington said Trout reported he was feeling better, and Washington hoped the three-time MVP would be able to serve as the designated hitter for Salt Lake that night.