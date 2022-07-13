ajc logo
Mike Trout leaves Angels' game with upper back spasms

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, prepares for his at-bat as Mike Trout stands in the batter's box during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

29 minutes ago
Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Houston with upper back spasms

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels' game against Houston with upper back spasms.

The three-time AL MVP didn't come out for the fifth inning Tuesday night after striking out in his first two plate appearances against Luis Garcia and the AL West-leading Astros.

Trout was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, to be held next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Trout has been bothered by several minor injuries during the first half of the season. He went just 6 for 34 (.177) with one homer, four RBIs and 16 strikeouts while the Angels went 1-8 on their just-completed road trip.

Trout is hitting .270 this season with 24 homers and 51 RBIs.

Monte Harrison took over in center field for the Angels, who have plummeted out of contention by going 14-36 over the past eight weeks.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

