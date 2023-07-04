Mike Trout leaves Angels game with apparent hand or wrist injury

All-Star Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Padres with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels left Monday night's game against San Diego with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth and immediately shook his left arm. Manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on him and he left the game.

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was named to his 11th All-Star team and a 10th straight selection as a starter.

At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
14h ago
Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
